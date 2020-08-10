Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards postponed

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAAs) have been postponed from August 29 to November 28 with Covid-19 food relief packages set to be given to previous winners by the event’s sponsor, United Refineries Limited.

The awards that are in their fourth edition have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen the country go on lockdown for the past five months. Due to this, event organisers at one point, considered to cancel the ceremony which is held to recognise good effort and talent among Bulawayo artistes.

However, in a statement, event organisers, today said the show will go on with nominations set to open on August 28. The opening of entries will run concurrently with an online concert that will set the ball rolling for other events surrounding the awards.

More to follow . . .