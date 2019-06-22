RoilBAA hosts unveiled

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Beauty queen, Samantha Tshuma, comedian Nceku and media personality Lorraine Sibanda are the hosts for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) taking place next Saturday.

On the red carpet, television personality Nyasha Diva, Khulumani FM presenter Hlengiwe Mtetwa and former Skyz Metro FM presenter Master Eli will handle business. Grilling guests on their choice of dress will be founder of Zwide Media, Emma Nxumalo, online television personality Braydan Heart, Samantha Banda and designer Saneliso “Sanah Designs” Mpofu.

The awards show, which has become Bulawayo’s biggest “dress up” event, will be held at the ZITF Hall 4.

Tshuma, who owns Open Eye Studio where she grooms models, said she was nervous as this will be her first time to host an event.

“This will be my first time to be on stage as a presenter and I’m very nervous but at the same time, I’m excited because I’m taking on something new in my career and pushing boundaries,” said Tshuma.

Nyasha Diva said she was ready to welcome guests on the red carpet and cannot wait to see what local celebrities will be wearing.

“I’m super excited to be on the red carpet. I know that local celebrities will come out and show the glitz and glam and we as the red carpet crew, are looking forward to that.

“We want to see what they have in store to rock the red carpet,” said Nyasha Diva.

Said Emma Nxumalo: “People should come ready for a polite fashion police. We won’t be harsh per se but we shall point out where people would have missed it.

“We’ll be giving them suggestions on what they could have done correctly on their outfits.”

Her counterpart Brayden Heart said he will not have mercy.

“Fashion is a brutal industry and there’s no room for misses and as such, from me, if you miss it, you’ll regret,” said Brayden Heart while urging people to dress up for the event.

Meanwhile, preparations for the RoilBAAs are going on well with one of the organisers Nkululeko Nkala saying people should brace for a bigger and better event. He said they have engaged events management company, Events Evolution from Harare to take care of lighting and help with sound.

“This year, we’re at a bigger venue and will need twice as much lighting. We’ll be erecting a stage from scratch and the production will be massive hence we need such partnerships with organisations like Events Evolution,” said Nkala.

Events Evolution is the one which provided sound and lighting for last year’s Gwanda Gospel Festival and recently they made their mark at Harvest House International Church’s Live DVD recording.