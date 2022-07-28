SA-based Sisters of Paradise push Maskandi Gospel…mourn fellow member

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based music outfit Sisters of Paradise are doing the country proud with a genre that they call Maskandi Gospel, which has caught the attention of many.

Maskandi Gospel is a mixture of Maskandi, Zulu folk music that has evolved within Southern African society and gospel music, a traditional genre of Christian music.

The group, whose genre is not familiar to many locally, will be given a chance to showcase their prowess as they will be in the country this weekend to bury one of their members Abygirl Moyo.

Moyo, who succumbed to liver problems last Saturday, will be buried in Filabusi on Saturday.

Sisters of Paradise will stage a performance in Filabusi on the same day at Mleja, Gama line.

The group was founded by Sithembiseni Sibanda who hails from Esigodini at Seshale village after being inspired by musicians that include Ntombi Marhumini, Girlie Mafura and Isaac Maleyi and Ikalanga Gospel from Botswana.

Sibanda said the journey has been filled with a rough patch but has never lost touch with their desired objectives.

“As a gospel outfit we seek to differentiate ourselves from other groups and that is why we are now doing Maskandi Gospel after having done Gospel Splash.

“This has been because we wanted to cater for a certain niche market which has been starved of the gospel with a traditional touch,” said Sibanda.

She said they have seven albums under their belt.

“The group was formed in 2009 and we have seven albums namely Mhla UJesu Ebuya (2011), Ngubani Ozayongena (2013), Sinjalo (2014), Ngiyohlalalele Thembeni (2015), Africa (2015), Dabuka Mhlaba (2017) and Sophelelaphi (2019).

“It has been a while since we last gave our fans good music and thus we are working out to ensure that before year-end they have something to dance with culturally and at the same time praising and worship God,” said Sibanda.

Sisters of Paradise has 16 members namely Scelo Sibanda, Sithembiseni Sibanda, Karen Ncube, Nicole Ndlovu, Emmelly Ndlovu, Loraine Moyo, Nomthandazo Ndlovu, Luikia Nleya, Busisani Gumede, Thando Skhosana, Thabani Moyo, Liyandra Moyo, Nokubonga Ndebele, Persistence Moyo and Siphokazi Madzokere.

[email protected]_mthire