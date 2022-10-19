SA-based Zim author pens GBV-based book

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur and author Keith Vilani has set his sights on becoming one of the country’s most influential persons by age 25.

He is readying the release of his fifth book titled, “Dear Black Child”.

At 23, he has penned four books, and his fifth borders around the hardships that a black child faces when growing up.

When quizzed on the crux of the book, Vilani told Chronicle Showbiz that the book seeks to highlight some of the struggles that Black children face when they grow up.

“Dear Black Child was inspired by the conditions a Black child is exposed to at a very young and tender age. It makes it worthwhile for one to be successful in life and although it appears unrealistic, the damages are extreme.

“A Black child endures the pains of GBV, pains of being raised by a single parent, the economic hardships, having to walk miles to access education and this is just but a drop in an ocean of examples that I can give. Hence, we’re at this point educating many on what we are, who we are, where we come from, what makes us and why we bring what we bring to the table of giants at a continental and global level,” he said.

The book is set to be released soon and will complement his podcasting portfolio.

Vilani is a host to “The Guest Show” which has featured various people like Bulawayo’s entrepreneur and author Kudakwashe Kunzekweguta, Canada’s author and entrepreneur Fong Chua, and America’s Joshua T Berglan aka The World Mayor among many others.

Besides authorship, Vilani also has his work cut out as he runs a Pan-African property management company, Domini Group. – @eMKlass_49