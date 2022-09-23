SA mob lynches three Zimbabwean men in Limpopo

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THREE Zimbabwean men were on Saturday burnt to death by a mob in Mashamba area under the Makhado policing area in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.

It is reported that the mob accused the trio, who had bought a stolen solar panel, of orchestrating the theft of the panels and related accessories in Chavani village.

Makhado police spokesperson Sergeant Tshifhiwa Irene Radzilani, while dismmising reports that Zimbabweans have been chased away from the area, said police were investigating three cases of murder.

She said they were yet to make any arrests and appealed to anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.

“We are investigating three cases of murder, where three African males, reported to be Zimbabweans were burnt beyond recognition by a mob, which claimed to have caught them red handed stealing cables and solar panels at Mashamba area,” said Sgt Radzilani.

“The community went with then around the Chavani village so that they can allegedly point one of their accomplices. But however, they could not find him and the trio was burnt by members of the community.

“As the police we would also want to dismiss the allegations that Zimbabweans around that area have been chased to the bushes. We don’t have such a report.”

She warned members of the community against taking the law into their own hands.

The incident comes a few months following the burning of another Zimbabwean man by a mob who accused him of being an illegal migrant. @tupeyo