Safa explains silence over Baxter

SAFA have addressed Kaizer Chiefs’ appointment of Stuart Baxter as their new head coach following the matter involving Chippa United and Luc Eymael.

Baxter was fired by Indian outfit Odisha FC last year due to his unsavoury comments made against match officials after his side lost 1-0 against Jamshedpur FC in a league match.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor ‘s comments, which he has again apologised for, sparked massive outrage in India and forced Odisha to issue a public apology before sacking the coach a few days later.

SAFA, who were vocal over a similar incident in which Eymael made shocking racial comments in Tanzania and ultimately blocked his move to Chippa back in April, have now explained their silence over the Briton.

“These are two different cases. The Tanzanian Football Association wrote to us regarding the issue of Luc Eymael,” SAFA communications manager Dominic Chimhavi tells KickOff.com.

“The club in India issued an apology, and there was no issue with the football association in India. The coach has also issued an apology, so there are no issues.”

Baxter to get his second spell at Amakhosi underway next Saturday when the club is set to face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg, should his paperwork be finalised in time. -KickOff