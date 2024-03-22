Kamangeni Phiri

THE Salvation Army’s Bulawayo Citadel celebrates 100 years of existence as a Corps and the local church leadership unveiled a two-day programme to mark the occasion.

It is a double celebration this month at the Citadel as the centenary commemorations, which kick-off Saturday afternoon, will be followed by that of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ (Easter holiday) next week.

The centenary celebrations which are expected to run up to the end of the year, will be held under the theme, “Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has taken us.”

Established in November, 1923, the Corps has grown from a small “Whites” only church to a cosmopolitan congregation that serves the interest of everyone including society’s down-trodden.

The belated celebrations will kick-off at 1PM with a musical concert featuring celebrated gospel outfit, The Praising Souls, Zimbabwe Territorial Youth Band and Matabeleland Division Songsters and Youth Singers. The show will end at 5pm.

“Admission is free. Come and be blessed through music and dance,” said (pastor) Corps officer, Captain Maxwell Muchenje.

On Sunday, Citadel will host a “Big Sunday” Service where Chief Secretary, Colonel Tineyi Mambo will be guest of honour.

Bulawayo’s Minister of State and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube and the city’s Deputy Mayor, Edwin Ndlovu are expected to attend.

Captain Muchenje said the Sunday service will start at 9AM ending at 1PM.