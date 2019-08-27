Sanganai/Hlanganani delegates start arriving

Business Reporter

INTERNATIONAL buyers have started arriving in the country ahead of this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scheduled for 12 to 14 September in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, said preparations for the prime tourism event were at advanced stage and that the registration deadline was set for Friday this week.

“We can confirm that preparations are at an advanced stage for this mega event and already we have over 250 exhibitors registered, about 20 countries have confirmed their participation. These include India, China, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana and Mozambique,” he said.

“This is going to be a three-day event in which we are trying to promote Zimbabwe for MICE, which is Meetings, Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions. We are promoting Zimbabwe as a MICE destination where people come and converge.”

ZTA has called on tourism stakeholders and service providers to book ahead of the deadline. Participants to the Sanganai Hlanganani are drawn from national tourism boards, embassies, airlines, tourism destinations, tour wholesalers, tour operators and travel agents, hotels, car hire and transport operators, suppliers of goods and services of the tourism industry, investors, Government ministries and parastatals.

Touted as “Africa’s premier business exchange,” Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is a gateway to destination Zimbabwe held annually at the ZITF grounds in Bulawayo. Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is a business to business exposition that presents networking opportunities between the buyers, exhibitors and the travel trade.

Last year during the 11th edition, over 288 exhibitors and 21 countries registered for participation.

The expo was the second edition since the coming in of the new dispensation, which is credited for among other things rebounding Zimbabwe on the big business and tourism stage.

So far, indications are that Zimbabwe is on an upward trajectory in tourism after three decades of isolation.

International buyers had the opportunity of sampling and appreciating the country’s tourism products that will aid informed packaging across markets.