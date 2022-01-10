Schoolboy donates to Ingutsheni Central Hospital

Angela Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD schoolboy has donated clothes to Ingutsheni Central Hospital because of his passion to help people with mental health issues after he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Zibusiso Mnandi, an Upper Sixth pupil at St Bernard’s High School, suffered from the disorder that he said emanated from his childhood experiences but has since recovered.

Last year in June soon after his diagnosis, Zibusiso registered a trust, Abangane, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping deal with trauma, depression, anxiety, suicide and other experiences.

Abangane Trust was established with the help of other young people who suffer from different mental disorders and volunteers who were motivated to be part of a social changing venture.

Zibusiso, like other mental health patients, has lived in a society that discriminates against people who suffer from mental disorders.

After losing his friend who committed suicide and living with an undiagnosed mental disorder for some time, the young man established Abangane to avail information on mental health issues.

In an interview, Zibusiso said Abangane Trust made its first donation at Ingutsheni, providing clothes to both the old and young collected from well-wishers through his campaigns.

“We went to Ingutsheni last month before Christmas but due to Covid-19 restrictions, we were not able to interact with patients. Apart from donations, I believe mental patients at Ingutsheni are in need of emotional support from friends and family. It’s only that we are in the middle of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and people cannot visit their loved ones but if ever there is an opportunity there is a need to prioritise giving them support outside other provisions,” he said.

“The culture of giving should continue; the institution should be given same attention as other health institutions. Ingutsheni is given a bad narrative by many who think the place is for people who are mentally disturbed and those who can no longer live in peace with others and I think there is a need for us to advocate against this belief.”

Zibusiso said many people suffer from mental issues but they are sceptical about visiting the institution.

“Just like we say charity begins at home, the issue of mental issues should be addressed from household level and in that way, people will cease to see this negative picture of Ingutsheni,” he added.

Unlike many of his peers who experiment with drugs and substances, Zibusiso believes there is a lot of potential in every young person that can actually change societies.

“As young people, I believe we need to focus more on discovering our inner selves, there are a lot of amazing things that we are capable of doing but because we are focusing on things that have nothing to do with our spiritual and mental growth, we failed to realise,” he said.

Abangane social media platform is currently hosting weekly discussion sessions on mental health issues.

Zibusiso has conducted a number of campaigns including one at Inyathi Youth Centre in Mpopoma suburb last year when he discovered that more than 300 youths were in need of counselling services.

Apart from his own determination and help from friends, Zibusiso said his family has been very instrumental in his journey.

“My family has been very supportive towards my recovery and has helped me a lot to fight stigma and remain positive about myself and this has made me to believe that as a young person, one should know his/her purpose in life and use the support that he gets to fight for what they believe in. No matter how hard it might be to deal with life’s happenings, giving up is not an option,” he said.