Schools urged to adhere to SOPs

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said standard operating procedures should be adhered to and implemented by all schools to avert the spread of Covid-19 among learners and teachers.

Lately, there had been a trend with some schools allowing earners to attend lessons without facemasks.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily situational report show that since the beginning of the year, the seven-day rolling average for new cases has risen to 63 from 31 which was recorded at the end of 2022.

In an interview, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said policy demands that all schools should adhere to all measures that were set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Covid-19 deaths have been resurfacing of late and on Wednesday, two people from Bulawayo and another one from Mashonaland West Province succumbed to the virus.

As of Thursday, Zimbabwe had a cumulative of 261 033 cases including 254 547 recoveries and 5 643 deaths.

The standard operating procedures are minimum terms of operation set by the Government in 2021 to ensure all schools operate in a safe environment without risking a spike in new infections.

They prohibit hugs, handshakes, and sharing of desks in schools, while break and lunch times are staggered to prevent crowding.

Mr Ndoro said despite a rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths, only one teacher has been affected so far countrywide since schools opened for the First Term of the 2023 academic year on January 9.

“We strongly urge all schools to continue to follow the National Covid-19 guideline and uphold our SOPs for the continued safe learning environment of our pupils. Our statistics show that we have no need to panic as we only have one male teacher who has been affected by Covid-19 as of yesterday against a teacher population of around 140 000 and a pupil population of about 4,6 million,” he said.

“However, we are still keen on following all guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and urging school authorities to ensure that learners regularly practice hand hygiene, wear masks all the time and maintain social distancing even during lessons.”

The national Covid-19 coordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva said although cases and deaths are not as high compared to peak periods, adherence to the health regulations to avoid the spread of the virus is still a must.

She said SOPs are still in place and urged parents and guardians with eligible learners to get them vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We are still guided by the guidelines and science which has brought improvement in how we manage Covid-19. All those guidelines still apply and that includes vaccination as it has been scientifically proven to reduce risks of death,” said Dr Mahomva.

“We have enough doses as a country and we continue appealing to everyone eligible to avail themselves and get vaccinated because we are not yet out of the woods.” — @thamamoe