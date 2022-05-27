Schools with low vaccination uptake start recording Covid-19 cases

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO schools with low vaccination uptake by learners have started recording new Covid-19 cases as the country is also seeing a rise in the number of infections.

The vaccination of learners in the 16-17 years age group started at the end of November last year while the 12-15-year-olds joined the rest of the population in getting the jab in February.

This approval by the Government saw the Ministry of Health and Child Care conducting a national Covid-19 vaccination blitz for all willing learners at schools.

After the rollout, Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Dr Maphios Siamuchembu had advised parents to encourage their children to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He had said it would help the province reach its herd immunity target.

“The approval means we are now within reach of herd immunity as Bulawayo.

Before it was impossible to reach herd immunity even if we were to vaccinate all eligible adults.

We would only reach maybe 58 percent of the total population, which is short of herd immunity as we are looking forward to vaccinating at least 60 percent of the population to reach herd immunity,” said Dr Siamuchembu.

According to the weekly provincial Covid-19 report, as of Wednesday the provincial cumulative number of Covid-19 cases stood at 21 628 with 20 262 recoveries and 874 deaths.

The recovery rate was 94%, with 492 active cases recorded as the highest in the country.

“Generally, the overall number of provincial cases increased during the week under review, with 292 new cases recorded compared to 219 new cases the previous week.

This represents a 33% increase.

An average of 42 new cases was reported per day, compared to 31 new cases per day the previous week,” read the report.

In an interview yesterday, the PMD said schools with reluctant learners are the ones that have started recording new Covid-19 cases.

“Schools with low vaccination coverages have had high numbers of learners getting infected with Covid-19,” said Dr Siamuchembu.

He said more than 50 cases have been recorded in five institutions of learning in Bulawayo.

He said they are set to scale up the implementation and monitoring of preventive measures, as well as decongestion at institutions of learning.

Dr Siamuchembu said the school-based vaccination of 12 to 15 years and 16 to 17-year-olds with assistance from various partners is still on-going.

They have also escalated the vaccination blitz to reach out to busy areas and hard to reach areas.

“Outreach teams are now conducting door to door activities and visiting busy areas such as the markets, streets, supermarkets and peri-urban hard to reach areas such as Cabatsha squatter camp.

All static sites continue to vaccinate and these involve public and private sectors as well as schools.

Partnership involvement (PPP) and colleges in vaccination, to increase coverage.

Screening for Covid-19 vaccination status at all sites and giving all due doses is on-going.

Teams continue to encourage people to come for the booster vaccination,” he said.