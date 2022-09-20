Scorpion Kings shut down Bulawayo

Langalakhe Mabena/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

THE much-awaited “Return of the Scorpion Kings” gig in Bulawayo lived up to its billing as thousands of fun lovers thronged The Boundary at Queens Sports Club.

Oversubscribed is the best way to describe the party that shut down the city on Sunday.

The South African duo that has become one of the most sought-after acts in Mzansi, brought the best from the South of Limpopo. Their two-and-a-half-hour long set proved that the Amapiano Kings were in the land for serious business.

The event started as early as 6pm when fans started trickling in. Most were football lovers who had come from the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match that pitted Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs at the Barbourfields Stadium.

Security at the venue, as promised by event organisers, was top-notch with the set up of the stage best fitting for an international act.

Bulawayo’s finest and award-winning DJ Liz was one of the opening acts. She took to the stage at 9PM and dished out hits for a good one hour. Her act was backed by dancer-cum-host MTK Ntwana who complemented her set with an energetic performance. His superb skills on the mic complemented their set, something that was appreciated by the revellers.

DJ Liz’s set was a whole vibe of Amapiano and it was so good that one could have thought she was the main act considering how she had the crowd eating out of the palm of her hand.

Next up was DJ Wellyonz who was backed by veteran DJ Joe The OG. They spiced up the music selection by taking people down memory lane with old-school hip-hop jams. This gave patrons time to rest their feet preparing for the main performers, Scorpion Kings.

The much-awaited duo of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa took to the stage at 11.30pm and delivered a performance that ended at 1.30am. Kabza De Small was first on the decks and played laid black Amapiano jams. He also belted out new tracks giving patrons a first-hand experience of the new sound.

DJ Maphorisa eventually joined Kabza on the decks and he brought his majestic touch to the spinning wheel, which kept thousands of patrons on their feet. As if that was enough, Maphorisa unleashed his second identity – Madumane during the last 30-minutes of the show, singing songs such as Dali Wami. His major verse on the song became the major highlight of the show as fans sang along.

However, despite, a stellar show which had a good quality and balanced sound, the bouncers had a torrid time dealing with VIP/VVIP guests who made unnecessary movements on stage disturbing the Scorpion King’s set.

Commenting after the show which was a partnership between Five Street Events and 3D vents, Junior Mbanje said they were satisfied with the outcome.

“Ticket sales were good as the gig was oversubscribed. We have our loyal clients to thank for this as we couldn’t have achieved this much without them. Kabza and Maphorisa were very professional and just like they always do, the duo gave patrons good value for their money,” Mbanje said.