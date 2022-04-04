Seagirl, Skaiva, Tebza to perform at House, Kwaito Movement party

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Bulawayo’s finest young musicians are set to share the stage at a gig dubbed “House, Kwaito Movement”.

An array of artistes that include Novuyo Seagirl, Skaiva, Mawiza, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Tebza, Boocy and Can’t Get Music are expected to perform at the event slated for the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on May 28.

The event will be hosted by Sipho Mercent Nyathi and is a brainchild of Dab Three Events.

Said Dab Three Events director Archford Hadebe: “We’re continuing to promote local acts and this time, we’re bringing house and kwaito artistes together for a show at the art gallery’s car park,” said Hadebe.

