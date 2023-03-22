Security guard connives with cousin to rob company

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A SECURITY guard at a company in Bulawayo allegedly connived with his cousin to steal US$12 000 from the company and a security team that reacted to the offence also looted cash from the safe.

It is alleged that Caston Kuchena (41) from Entumbane suburb invited Calpher Caliph Karonga (31) from Shurugwi to raid his company premises.

The pair are said to have met in the Bulawayo city centre to buy explosives which they would use to destroy the safe where the money was being kept.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case saying the pair have been arrested.

“The two met in Bulawayo CBD to buy a blasting dynamite. On the same day at around 9:30PM and while on duty Caston Kuchena sent a text message to Calpher Calipher Karonga inviting him to come to his workplace. Upon arrival, he assisted him to gain entry into the premises and showed him the safe room and left him blasting the safe. The total value stolen is US$12 132 and R900,” said Insp Ncube.

He said after stealing the money Kuchena falsely reported that there had been a break in to the company premises.

Insp Ncube said they ran out of luck after a reaction team arrived earlier than expected, before Karonga could leave the company premises leading to his arrest.

He said claims also emerged that security guards who had reacted to the scene also stole money from the safe.

“During the arrest of the accused, another team from a different security company joined to assist, leading to some allegations that they also stole some money which was stolen from the safe by Calipher. A total of US$12 132 and R900 was stolen from the safe and us$3 588 and R50 was recovered from the accused person and the response team which had stolen the money during the Calpher’s arrest,” he said.

Insp Ncube said police are concerned with the level of dishonesty among those employed as security guards.

He said police have dealt with several cases where security guards falsify robbery cases and investigations unearth that it will be an inside job.

“Some robbery and unlawful entry cases are engineered from within workplaces,” he said.

Insp Ncube said companies should close all loopholes that can be used by unscrupulous individuals to use internal systems to rob and steal from companies.

