Seven teams confirm Zimbabwe Pool Association Champions League participation

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SEVEN teams have so far confirmed participation at the Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) 2023 Champions League tournament finals scheduled for Mutare from February 25-26.

Bulawayo provincial champions Palace Pool Club, Queens, Entumbane, Expendables, UBH, Nkulumane PC and Exchange have confirmed participation.

Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) public relations officer Osbournewells Dziko said: “We have nine slots given to us as Bulawayo. As things stand we have two remaining slots and teams that are interested in filling in the two slots can come forward.”

The tournament will be the first event after Covid-19 restrictions were eased by the Government after closure of all sporting codes which brought the sport to a standstill.

Hosting rights for the national finals were awarded to Manicaland Province as they aim to provide every region with the opportunity to host the decorated event.

Provinces who will have their teams take part should be members of ZIPA and those whose memberships were revoked will not be eligible to participate and registration for the event is pegged at US$100.

The tournament winner is set to take home a prize money of US$1 300 while second place will pocket US$700. Third place will be awarded US$400 followed by US$200 in fourth while numbers five to eight will get US$50 each.

There will be eight groups of clubs in the event and each set shall consist of three teams or more if the number of participants exceeds 24.

A round-robin playing format will be applied and the two teams topping each group will proceed to the next round. – @innocentskizoe