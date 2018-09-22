Sevens rugby battle at Hartsfield

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

RUGBY enthusiasts are in for a treat when the best of Matabeleland do battle in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) Sevens tournament at Hartsfield grounds today.

Platinum Warriors, Highlanders, Old Miltonians and Bulldogs will face-off in the men’s Pool B, while Western Bulldogs, Bosso, Nust and Warriors are seeded in Pool A.

Warriors Ladies, Highlanders Queens, Old Miltonians and Bulldogs Queens will battle for supremacy in the women’s event.

Simbarashe Danga, a member of the organising committee, said: “The tournament will give players a chance to earn selection into the provincial Sevens’ team that will compete in the national sevens tournament to be played at Gweru Sports Club next month.” Danga said a floating trophy, medals and $500 awaits the tournament’s winners.

The tournament will also see some guest players in the form of Cheetahs coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba, former Cheetahs legends Silethokuhle Ndlovu and Cleopas Makotose taking part.

Gate charges are $1.