Sha Sha to stage debut performance in Gwanda

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Amapiano sensation Sha Sha is gearing up for her inaugural live performance in Gwanda next month. The show is scheduled for March 9 at The Phoenix Shisanyama club, featuring a stellar lineup including Mtkay Ntwana, Zhezhingtonz, Revolutionary Sounds, and MC Gibbonz.

Handling the decks for the night will be DJ Virus and DJ Wyqlif.

Dee Nosh, one of the event organisers, expressed excitement about bringing the Amapiano Queen to the mining town.

“I’ve harboured the dream of bringing the Queen of Amapiano to Gwanda for a long time, but availability has been a challenge due to her numerous bookings. Now, in 2024, we kick off with Sha Sha, and we have many more top-notch artistes lined up.

“Expect performances bigger and better than what we witnessed in 2023 in the heart of Matabeleland South province,” said Dee Nosh.

– @mthabisi_mthire