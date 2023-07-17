Singer, fashion icon Birkin dies

LONDON. – The singer, actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76.

The English-French star was known for her personal and artistic relationship with songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, and inspired a generation of fashionistas in the late 1960s and 1970s.

She inspired Hermes’ Birkin handbag, which is popular around the world.

Birkin was born in London but found fame singing in French, relocating there in the 1970s.

Her personal and artistic relationship with Gainsbourg made her internationally famous following their hit “Je t’aime… moi non plus”.

The duet was recorded in 1968, months after they met on the set of the film Slogan.

It was banned on radio in several countries and condemned by the Vatican because of its overtly sexual lyrics but introduced the pair to a new international audience.

Birkin and Gainsbourg were together for 12 years but remained friends after their split, with Gainsbourg – who was 18 years older than Birkin – still writing songs for her years later.

The couple had a daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who is an award-winning actress and singer.

Their relationship has been frequently described as “tumultuous”, and Birkin wrote about violence between the two in her 2020 diaries, as well as the challenges of Gainsbourg’s alcoholism.

But she frequently defended the man she became so closely associated with – including against charges by one singer that he was a “harasser” in an interview in the Times in 2020 – and continued to promote his work long after his death in 1991.

Asked by the same newspaper about their lifestyle last year, she said: “I don’t know how easy it was for the children to have a mother who was naked in magazines and a father burning 500 franc notes. I hope one did some things right.” – BBC.