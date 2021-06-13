South Africans clinch ITF South Central Zim Leg 2 Under-18 tourney

Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africans Andreas Scoot and Suzanie Pretorius clinched the boys’ and girls’ J5 Bulawayo Cranrid ITF South Central Zim Leg 2 Under-18 tournament that ended at the Bulawayo Country Club on Saturday.

Scott beat compatriot Yarona Morule 6-0, 6-4 in the boys’ final, while Pretorius beat Malaysian Jo-Leen Saw 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the girls’ final.

The Zimbabwean girls’ duo of Tadiwanashe Mauchi and Tanyaradzwa Midzi bowed out of the competition in semi-finals.

Mauchi lost 3-6, 4-6 to eventual winner and tournament top seed Pretorius, with Midzi forcing Saw into three sets although she bowed out 3-6, 7-5, 4-6.