Splendid scenic Matobo captured in music video

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

THE beauty and splendour of Matobo hills and the scenic views have been captured once again in a new video by fast maturing gospel musician Abednico Sikhosana for his latest single “Matopo.”

The video will be released on online platforms this Friday.

The musician has steadily grown since launching his music journey in the last few years.

“I composed the track to dedicate it to my rural home Matobo district. It is praise singing song of where I come from and in the song, I laud various areas within the district as a way of thanking them for supporting my music career. The artistic traditional huts paintings, the big mountains and dams are all shown in the new video as I want the world to know about our area,” he said.

The musician said it was important for artistes to promote their areas as well in their work.

He said he received a lot of support from the community who participated in the shooting of the video to be released on Friday 27 October.

“I was granted permission by my former school Tohwe Matobo High School to shoot the video at the institution, which also motivated learners to consider music as a career especially during this time when they do continuous learning Assessment –CALA. I will continue working hard and give back to my home area one way or the other,” he said.

Sikhosana said the song, which is fused with a Maskandi and traditional feel is already popular on local radio stations.

The artiste has two albums to his name Uthando LweNkosi and Umkhuleko and has also featured in other artiste’s productions.

