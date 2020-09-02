SRC shuts down Gyms

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has ordered a number of gyms to shut down immediately after busting them violating Covid-19 preventive and containment measures.

When the government allowed some low risk sport activities to resume operations, gyms included, it made it clear that random inspections would be conducted and those found not complying with set conditions will forfeit the right to continue operating.

“Enforcement officers will monitor compliance with the said conditions, legislation and any future guidelines. Full cooperation from the respective National Sports Associations (NSAs), sport facilities and clubs is expected. Inspections will be conducted without notice and if any NSA, sports facility or club is found non-compliant, immediate enforcement, including the shutdown of the facility concerned, or withdrawal of authority granted to commence activities, shall occur,” read a statement from the SRC in June when low risk sports were given the green light to resume activity.

In a letter to YardFit Gym in Harare, gleaned by Chronicle Sport, SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho said the facility had failed to comply with stipulated conditions for re-opening in line with provisions of Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020.

He then ordered the immediate closure of the facility “until regularisation has been effected”.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) notes with concern that you have failed to comply with the stipulated conditions for re-opening in line with the provisions of Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020, in particular registration of your facility with the Sports and Recreation Commission. Registration with the SRC is key to both the streamlining of activities and protection accorded by the laws of the country. To this end, all facilities, clubs, institutions and national associations that participate in sport and recreational activities must be registered in accordance with the law. In this regard this serves to advise that the facility in hereby closed with immediate effect until regularisation has been effected,” Mupazviriho wrote in his letter.