Star FM’s Yvonne Tivatye to grace Crown Gospel Music Awards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

STAR FM’s presenter Yvonne Tivatye is in South Africa for the 15th Crown Gospel Music Awards slated for the Durban ICC Arena in South Africa on Sunday.

She will be presenting an award at the prestigious ceremony after her recent invitation to FNB WowFest in Zambia.

Tivatye who hosts Star Fm’s Gospel Greats show will join fellow countrymen Tatenda Mahachi and Mike Mahendere who have been nominated in the “Best of Africa” category.

“Being selected to present an award makes me feel humbled. It’s very humbling in the sense that one won’t be expecting people to call them from across the border because you won’t even be cognisant that they can see what you are doing and the impact that my show has,” she said.

She attributed her selection to consistency.

“The selection shows that consistency and hard work pays off. In due time, those who are supposed to notice will surely do so. I want to thank the general manager for the Zimpapers Radio and Broadcast Division Mr Comfort Mbofana for giving me the opportunity to flourish on the Gospel Greats show as I started off as a Shona news anchor back in the day,” added Tivatye.

At the award ceremony, gospel muso Khaya Mthethwa will be the anchor with performances from Sipho Makhabane, Canaan Nyathi, Lungi Ndala, Rebecca Malope and Khaya.

