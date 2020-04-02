Stay at home quarantiners, we’ll bring the party to you: Sikhonjwa

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RADIO personalities Babongile Sikhonjwa and BKayo alongside DJs Eugy and Stokswit are set to cheer people up tonight through an online gig that has been dubbed “Lockdown party”.

The party which will be held from the Cite studios in Hillside and shown on the DJs Facebook pages as well as Skyz Metro FM, will run from 7PM to 10pm.

“The aim of this online party is to spread awareness on Coronavirus to fellow Bulawayo residents while entertaining them with good music during the lockdown.

“We’ll focus mostly on music that resonates with Bulawayo people from our own local artists so it’s definitely going to be a happy musical journey,” said Sikhonjwa.

He added that they are planning to host a similar event online for the Sunday chillaz.

“We understand how staying at home can get very boring and annoying for some so we want to entertain people from home and get them to enjoy.

“We may include one or two comedy antics on the show so the public should expect more live streaming in the future as we’re planning another online gig this Sunday. Sundays are big in Bulawayo so our Sunday vibe will be more of township jazz, shebeen and afro flavour.” – @mthabisi_mthire.