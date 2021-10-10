Stepdad kills three-year-old baby

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A three-year-old toddler died after he was allegedly assaulted by his stepfather.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on October 5 in Dete area.

He said the suspect Nkatazo Penga (38) of Nekatambe Village has since been arrested.

“A three-year-old male juvenile was left under the custody of his stepfather Nkatazo Penga while his mother had gone to the fields. The minor was later found dead with bruises and assault marks all over the body. Police arrested the suspect who was found carrying an axe,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said in another incident, a Binga man struck a neighbour with a stone for restraining him during a fight. He said the incident occurred on October 8 at Siachilaba Business Centre.

Mapei Dhingola struck Miccah Mudenda with a stone on the head and he died upon arrival at Siansundu Clinic.- @DubeMatutu