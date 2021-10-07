Stop and search operation nabs two men carrying 18kgs of ivory in satchels

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A stop-and-search operation by police resulted in the arrest of two men who were found in possession of 18kgs of ivory.

The two men Gilbert Mathe (45) and Chamunorwa Chikosha (46) were carrying the contraband in satchels when police stopped and searched them near 6th Avenue extension.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Gilbert Mathe (45) and Chamunorwa Chikosha (46) along 6th Avenue extension, near ZRP Mzilikazi, for illegal possession of ivory. The suspects, who were carrying ivory weighing 18,25 kg in a satchel, were arrested by the police who were carrying out stop and searches as well as enforcing Covid-19 regulations,” posted police on their Twitter page.

Meanwhile, a Mpilo Central Hospital employee has been arrested for stealing 30 litres of paint from the institution, police have said.

“Police arrested Leon Dube (32) for theft of paint at Mpilo Hospital. The arrest led to the recovery of 6 x 5 litre paint from the suspect who is a technician employed by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.”- @bonganinkunzi