Sunday News Football Indaba kicks off

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

THE Sunday News Football Indaba being held under the theme Tackling Football Violence To Ensure Social Cohesion is presently underway at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Conference Centre, Tea Room. Participants at the Indaba include football administrators from various clubs in the Premier Soccer League, football fans, administrators, ZRP, journalists and residents.

Topics to be covered include causes of football violence, Football as a business, employer, Event management and stakeholder mandate, Football fans experiences, testimonies and Women’s perspective on football violence.

-innocentskizoe