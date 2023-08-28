Tanzanian President congratulates President Mnangagwa

Tanzanian President congratulates President Mnangagwa TANZANIAN President Samia Suluhu - pic cred Twitter

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TANZANIAN President Samia Suluhu has congratulated President Mnangagwa after being re-elected the country’s President following last Wednesday’s Harmonised Elections.

President Mnangagwa amassed the majority votes gaining 52,6 percent of the vote.

Posting on her X (Twitter) page, President Suluhu said she was looking forward to working together with Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President @edmnangaga, on being re-elected as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I am looking forward to continuing working together in fostering the historic, economic and diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Zimbabwe,” posted President Suluhu.

