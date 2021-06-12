Teachers turn online entrepreneurs

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced teachers and learners to embrace digital platforms to catch-up on study time lost during the imposed lockdowns.

Some teachers have turned entrepreneurs by fully committing themselves to private tutoring.

Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are buzzing with entrepreneurs who are finding clients eager to keep in touch with them online.

Trends show that WhatsApp is the most used platform in conducting tutorials mostly for Ordinary and Advanced level learners.

Some of the entrepreneurs told Chronicle that they embraced the digital era which has been a catalyst to their rise and independence.

In an interview, Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said online and digital lessons are allowed.

“Online and digital lessons are allowed and are recommended. Online learning, in particular, is not only a good alternative during the Covid-19 crisis, but is probably the most relevant mode of learning during the internet era,” said Mr Ndoro.

Some teachers have taken the opportunity to conduct private lessons, which were banned, online.

An online tutor, Mrs Sakhile Moyo (not her real name) said she could not miss the opportunity which has seen her earning more than US$200 monthly.

“I started this business during lockdown and I realised that it was going well for me. When schools opened in early March, I didn’t report back to work because I had realised that if I continued with these online lessons, I could do multiple things at once so I just committed myself to it. I teach Mathematics, Biology and Combined Science. I charge US$10 for each subject a month and lately business has been going well. I have now enrolled 21 students with Mathematics having the most students and that earns me US$210 each month which is quite sustainable,” said Mrs Moyo.

She said she uses WhatsApp to conduct her lessons.

“I conduct my lessons on a WhatsApp group where I send voice notes explaining the topic that we are doing. My learners also send feedback by explaining what they understood on the topic and what they need clarity on. They sometimes bring in topics that they didn’t understand at school to seek clarity. I make sure that I don’t leave anyone behind by assessing them through tests. Tests are done in such a way that the learners write in books and send pictures for Mathematics while for other subjects they can type,” said Mrs Moyo.

Another tutor said he had adopted the trending way of teaching and learning to earn a living.

“I have also adopted this new norm and I must admit I have been doing well in the past three months. I assess my learners through quizzes. I dedicate a day for at least five learners for assessment where they respond to questions within a stipulated time. This has been working because everyone is always reading around because they don’t know when their time is coming. I am proud to say that my learners have come back with testimonies of improvement at school.

“I conduct my lessons on WhatsApp after school hours from 6pm to 7:30pm every weekday and from 10am to 1pm on weekends. On weekends I give the learners the leeway to ask around on what they don’t understand and I explain that to them. I have been earning over US$150 a month but learners are still coming and business is growing,” he said. — @SeehYvonne