Teenage feels H/Dynamo love in first public appearance

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

INJURED Zimbabwean international footballer Teenage Hadebe got a standing ovation from Houston Dynamo supporters in the United States of America when he made his first public appearance on Sunday, three weeks after going through an operation.

Hadebe beamed through his lap of honour at Shell Energy Stadium, which he took with the aid of a scooter supporting his injured right leg which is in a plaster.

The 27-year-old defender joined his teammates to celebrate their Major League Soccer (MLS) 2-1 league victory against Austin.

Moroccan midfielder Amine Bassi was seen in the video assisting Hadebe on the scooter. In a separate video shared by Houston Dynamo, Bassi is seen arriving at the club’s training venue wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Hadebe printed at the front.

In a caption posted on their official Twitter page, Houston Dynamo have a warm “We love you, Teenage” message for Hadebe, with a love emoji of a heart.

The Zimbabwean international who had his right leg operated in the beginning of May will return to action in July.

Hadebe who has established himself as a vital cog at Houston Dynamo, has missed seven matches for Houston Dynamo since undergoing operation.

The former Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bantu Rovers and Kaizer Chiefs defender’s last match was in the third round of the US Open Cup against Tampa Bay Rowdies which they won 1-0 on April 27.

[email protected]