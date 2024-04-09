16-year-old rapes 2 women at knife point

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A 16-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping two women.

In a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), 2 April 2024 around 5 pm the accused person from Jotsholo, Lupane met the two complainants aged 24 and 21 and ordered them to stop, at knife point.

The complainants attempted to flee but he chased and caught them ordering one of the complainant’s children to flee.

He ordered the second complainant to lie down on the ground before raping her and also ordered the second complainant to remove her clothes and he raped her as well.

“On 3 April 2024, the complainants made a report to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest. He was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for each count. The sentences will run concurrently,” reads the statement.