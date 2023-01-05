TelOne take case against Sheasham to Zifa Players’ Status Committee

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

ZIFA Central Region Division One League 2022 season runners up TelOne have taken their fight against Sheasham’s promotion to the Premiership to the Zifa Players’ Status Committee arguing that the later used an illegible player Tawanda Chikore in five league matches as they marched to the title.

Sheasham won the sole ticket to the big boys’ league with 60 points, three more than TelOne who feel strongly that the tittle ought to have been theirs.

Coached by veteran gaffer John Nyikadzino, Sheasham finished the season unbeaten in the 26 matches they played. TelOne allege that Chikore played in four of those matches and was on the team sheet in one.

“The matter is before the Zifa Players’ Status Committee,” said Telone president, Lloyd Mutetwa in a brief interview with Chronicle Online.

Despite the possibility of losing the case and naturally being docked points, Sheasham have not let the impending appearance before the Zifa committee stop their preparations for life in the Premiership. They have been busy renovating Bata Stadium which they intend to use as their home ground.

Their preseason preparations get underway on January 7. – @skhumoyo2000.

