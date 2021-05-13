Teqball registered with SRC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE has quietly introduced a new sport teqball, which became the 64th code registered with the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Teqball, introduced locally last year, is a ball sport played on a curved table, combining elements of football and table tennis.

Back and forth, the players hit a football with any part of the body except arms and hands.

Teqball can be played between two players as a singles game, or between four players as a doubles game.

It can be played with balls used in football, with size 5 being official and recommended.

A teqball match consists of best-of-three sets, each set is played until a player/team reaches 12 points.

Every player/team has two attempts to complete a successful service.

The players/teams change service after each four points.

It is forbidden to touch the ball with the same body part twice consecutively.

Every player/team is allowed to return the ball with a maximum of three touches by any body part, except for the hands and arms.

In doubles, a team has a maximum of three touches, however, the teammates must pass the ball at least once to each other.

While playing, neither the table nor the opponent can be touched.

In case of an edgeball, the rally shall be repeated.

The sport is internationally governed by the Fédération Internationale de Teqball (FITEQ) while the Teqball Association of Zimbabwe (TAZ) runs the sport in the country with a six-member board led by president Xolisani Gwesela.

Lawrence Kamukapa is the secretary-general and Edgar Munanairi, Ellen Nkomazana, Edison Maphosa as well as Siphiwe Nyamande are executive committee members.

Gwesela said they had hit the ground running by distributing equipment received from FITEQ, starting with Harare teams and they’ll soon roll out the programme to Bulawayo and the rest of the country.

“We recenty got authorisation from the SRC to resume teqball activities. We have so far distributed equipment in Harare at the University of Zimbabwe, Oriel Boys High School and Mainway Meadows Teqball Club. We will soon be distributimg equipment in Bulawayo and all other provinces in the country,” said Gwesela.

Three teams, Bantu Leopards Teqball Club, Royal Bulawayo Teqball Club and Lupane Stars Teqball Club, have been established in Bulawayo and indications are that more will be formed.

Gwesela said they will also cover rural and farming areas.

“Teqball celebrates diversity, so we will distribute the equipment throughout the country, farming areas, mining areas and rural areas. We also celebrate gender parity, hence we encourage women to take part in the sport,” said Gwesela.

Football legend Ronaldinho officially presented Teqball in 2016 and remains the sport’s global ambassador.

Teqball is also used for training purposes by a number of English Premier League clubs and most top leagues in the world.