The Unveiled celebrate Easter with single release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent 

THE Unveiled, a group that was part of the Old Mutual Amazing Voices competition last year has released a cover song for yesteryear’s hit Munoshamisa as an Easter offering.

The track was produced by Joshua Mtima and was released with a video shot by Algy Madzura.

The group’s spokesperson, Ashley Mapfumo, said: “This is a cover of an old chorus which speaks about how we were purchased by the blood of Jesus Christ. It’s a remembrance of what Christ did for us on the cross.

“We’re also working on a single titled Hold On which is under final production. On the project, people can expect some sensational contemporary music aimed at reassuring and affirming people who have gone through tough times thus it’s loaded with positive vibes,” said Mapfumo.

The Unveiled has nine members, Joshua Mtima, Gift Zinyau, Kudzai Sachikonye, Owen Kabasa, Ashley Mapfumo, Charmaine Chinowaita, Brandon JapaJapa, Salem Mtima and Orion Mtima.

– @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

