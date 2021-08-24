Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo out of hospital after battle with Covid-19

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is out of hospital and recovering at home after a long battle with Covid-19 that started in April.

The Mdoda family asked for prayers from the public when she was admitted to hospital a month ago.

She tested positive for Covid-19 and her condition was further aggravated by an allergy.

Mdoda-Nxumalo said she first fell ill in April and was in and out of Morningside and Sandton MediClinics in Johannesburg receiving treatment.

“I am so grateful to all my supporters, colleagues, friends and, most importantly, my family. My children and husband have been my saving grace and I can’t thank them enough,” Mdoda-Nxumalo said.

“I was in hospital on and off for two months from April before spending a full month in hospital recently. It has been a frightening time. I am thankful to the specialists that monitored me carefully, who were able to diagnose and treat me.

“I will play the best Covid patient when I return to work. God knows I have done the research through my experiences, which was both daunting and educational.”

Mdoda-Nxumalo will be taking a break from the public eye to focus on her full recovery and doctors have advised that it will take six months for that to happen.

She recently appeared in The Queen to play Vuyiswa Maake while actor Zandile Msutwana recovered from an injury she had sustained on set.

“We have witnessed so many shocking deaths from this pandemic and I don’t take it for granted that I pulled through. To be able to leave the hospital and go straight home is a blessing I do not take for granted,” Mdoda-Nxumalo said.

“Thank you for all your love and prayers. You will never fully know how much they mean to me and my family. Thank you to the staff at both the Morningside and Sandton MediClinics for taking good care of me in my hour of need.

“I am so happy to be surrounded by my family and loved ones. I have received an outpouring of love, so many messages from people far and wide. Thank you. It was such a humbling experience and a delight to know that we are not lost as humanity.” – Sowetan