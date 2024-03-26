Three drug dealers arrested in Bulawayo
Online Reporter
POLICE have arrested three suspected drug dealers in the Bulawayo city centre, who were found in possesion of 135 sachets of dagga.
In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said, “Over the weekend, police apprehended three accused persons found in possession of dagga.”
One of the accused is on bail for drug-related crimes.
He appreciated members of the public for supplying information to weed out drug-peddlers in the city.
