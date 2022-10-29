Thumbs up for ED…Unanimous endorsement for President Mnangagwa at Congress

Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

THE 7th Zanu-PF National People’s Congress has unanimously endorsed President Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s President and First Secretary as well as sole presidential candidate ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

The National People’s Congress, the supreme policy-making organ of the party which meets after every five years to elect new leadership, endorsed the President according to Article 5 Section 24 of the party constitution.

Zanu-PF National Chair Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri presided over the meeting during which President Mnangagwa tabled the previous Central Committee report for adoption by members.

Addressing delegates during the meeting, Zanu-PF Vice-President and Second Secretary Cde Constantino Chiwenga said all party organs and affiliates were backing the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“While this Congress is supposed to be an elective one, the party membership, through its structures and organs had already clearly and thunderously endorsed Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President and First Secretary and sole presidential candidate of the ruling party Zanu-PF in the 2023 harmonised elections,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said the title “ED” should now mean “Emmerson Delivers” because the President has been delivering on his electoral pledges.

“The illustrious work he has done in the last five years guarantees him a thunderous victory in the 2023 harmonised elections.

“Over a very short space of time he has surpassed our expectations. May he continue to lead and guide us in the next term,” he said.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the Congress was held according to Article 5, Section 23 of the party’s constitution which provides that there shall be a National People’s Congress which shall be the supreme organ of the party.

Party leadership and members were on cloud nine over the endorsement of President Mnangagwa.

Zanu-PF provincial chair for Mashonaland West Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the endorsement of President Mnangagwa was well-deserved.

“I am so delighted that as Zanu-PF we have endorsed the President as our sole candidate for the presidential elections. Also that we endorsed him as the First Secretary and President of the party Zanu-PF.

“The endorsement is due to his good works that everyone is witnessing. It is only right that we did that, who else was capable except for our father President Mnangagwa,” she said.

Zanu-PF Harare Province Youth League Deputy spokesperson Cde Denzel Romol said the endorsement of the President is the best thing to happen to the party and country at large.

“Surely one good term deserves another. Dr Mnangagwa is a tried and tested leader. Since his assumption of the reins of power, he has proved beyond a shadow of doubt that he walks the talk hence we need him as our captain.

“History will judge us right, so will future generations of the entire African Continent. This endorsement is that which will bring to reality our noble Vision 2030 way sooner than the actual target date,” he said.

A party member from Matabeleland North, Cde Nothando Dube, said the endorsement of President Mnangagwa was a sign of faith.

“It is clear that people are benefiting from the good policies being initiated by President Mnangagwa which are leaving no one and no place behind.

“It is now left for us members to support him so that we garner enough votes for a resounding victory in the coming elections,” she said.

A party member from Mhondoro Ngezi, Cde Looklife Zvarevashe, said it is the President’s good works that have seen him being retained.

“Within five years a lot of activities are happening countrywide. Talk of development of infrastructure such as roads rehabilitation, dam construction and opening as well as resuscitation of industries.

“The endorsement is quite befitting. We want to see more in the next coming years,” he said.

The Congress, which ends today, is running under the theme: “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.