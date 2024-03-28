Tollgate fees increase

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has revised toll fees upwards with effect from 27 March 2024.

Last month, prices were as follows; light motor vehicle US$3, ZWL 67 500, minibuses US$5 ZWL $112 500, buses US$ 6 ZWL$135 000, heavy vehicles US$ 8 ZWL 180 000, haulage trucks $15 ZWL $337 500 and residential discount $60 ZWL $1 350 000.

Yesterday ZINARA prices were reviewed as follows light motor vehicle US$4 ZWL $90 000, minibuses US$8 ZWL180 000, heavy vehicles US$10 ZWL$ 225 000, and haulage trucks US$15 ZWL $450 000.

The revision has been done in terms of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Meanwhile, ZINARA says it has disbursed at least $43, 8 billion to Road Authorities under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) in 2022, an increase of 21 percent from the prior year in inflation-adjusted terms.

