Tonga Cultural Fest helps preserve Tonga culture

Leonard Ncube,Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Tonga Cultural Festival that was held at Chilemba Business Centre in Binga over the weekend lived up to its billing.

With 10 traditional groups participating, the event attracted more than 1 000 spectators from Lubu ward and the surrounding Kariangwe area. The traditional dance groups competed in three categories – Ngoma Buntibe, Chilimba and Mpande.

Maaze group from Kariangwe won the Ngoma Buntibe category, while Nchililayi Binga Culture Group from Lubu were the winners in the Chilimba category and Manseme of Kariangwe emerged tops in the Mpande section.

This was the second time that the cultural festival was held with the aim of preserving the Tonga culture through traditional music and dance. The event also aimed at promoting greater understanding among traditional dance groups while encouraging young people to participate in Tonga cultural activities and discouraging bad practices.

Binga is one district in the country whose people have over the years, protected their culture through arts with artifacts, music, dance and traditional foods used to showcase values and practices. Their works have, however, not been vigorously marketed outside the district. This is one of the reasons why businesspersons Bright Mweembe, Frank Munsaka, and Samora Munenge who operate shops at Chilemba Business Centre in Lubu ward, decided to sponsor the festival.

Mweembe said he agreed with his business partners that besides promoting their culture through the event, they would also boost business in their district.

He said it was encouraging to see youngsters attend the event in their numbers.

“Our young people popularly known as ama2K know nothing about our culture, hence why we’re happy that this event was a success as over 1 000 people, including youths attended. It’s our wish that this (event) can be taken beyond Binga so that the whole country can learn about our culture,” Mweembe said.

The festival had the backing of traditional leadership in the area as Chief Siansali, who was represented, was the guest of honour. The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture officials also graced the event, giving the festival the much-needed endorsement.

One of the organisers Mackson Mudimba, who is the coordinator of Nchililayi Binga culture group said the festival was a moment of reflection for the community.

“This was a wonderful day for Tonga people. We’d like to thank the business community for the support they rendered,” he said. – @ncubeleon