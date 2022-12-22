Touch Clothing ready to launch teams

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

LOCAL clothing manufacturer, Touch Clothing is set to officially launch a football and netball team today at Ntabeni Primary School in Entumbane, Bulawayo.

The two Bulawayo based Filabusi teams have been socially competing with sides from lower divisions (division one and two) and are set to be officially inducted into leagues after today’s launch. The teams started plying their trade in February under Touch Clothing Uniforms and there is also an academy that will play a part in grooming youngsters.

Touch Clothing founder Gift Mpofu said preparations for the big day are almost complete and the big day promises to be a big thing as the community of Entumbane is also looking forward to the event.

“We are finalising the preparations for the launch and it’s promising to be a big thing,” said Mpofu.

Mpofu said the event will be kick started by a march going into the venue that is scheduled to last about an hour and will be followed by speeches from guests of which he is also looking to have Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube as the guest of honour. He is also looking at having the area’s Member of Parliament grace the event.

Mpofu said they are expecting 500 people to grace their event and there will be netball and soccer matches played on the day. They are also looking at making it to the Zimbabwe Football Association Bulawayo Division Two next year despite their eyes being set on the First Division.

“The community of Entumbane is ready for the launch and they already feel like it is taking too long to happen,” said Mpofu.

Speeches will not be the only thing on show today, some local musicians such as legendary Jeys Marabini and Indosakusa are expected to keep all the guests entertained throughout the event. There will also be a netball and football match which will bring the event to a close.

With teams being from Filabusi, Mpofu said they are looking at assisting the area grow through hosting tournaments and are also hoping to have people from the Filabusi come down to play in Bulawayo as well.

“Next time when we are playing, we want to get people from Filabusi so that the teams grow. As Touch we are also looking at hosting tournaments in Filabusi to help the community,” he said.

With Zifa giving them a nod, Mpofu promised an event to remember.

