Tourists inquire about vaccine

More residents continue to turn up to be vaccinated at Victoria Falls Hospital yesterday

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE looks poised for unprecedented medical tourism as foreigners are reportedly inquiring on whether they can be allowed to vaccinate locally following the massive roll-out of vaccination by Government in Victoria Falls.

Government chose to roll out massive vaccination of ordinary citizens in the tourism capital and also launched the second phase of the vaccination programme here on Wednesday, to boost confidence in the outside world about safety and health, a low-hanging fruit in the tourism industry.

President Mnangagwa received his first Covid-19 jab alongside Cabinet Ministers and 16 other political party leaders at the Victoria Falls Hospital after launching the programme.

This confirms Zimbabwe is a pacesetter in health in the wake of the global pandemic that literally grounded global economy despite negative publicity in some circles.

Victoria Falls has become the first tourism city in the world to roll out vaccination, a development that buttresses efforts to make the city a world destination of choice.

President Mnangagwa capped it all by inviting opposition political party leaders to be part of the launch, proving to the world that the country works in unison regardless of political affiliation.

Not only has the bold step by President Mnangagwa given solid confidence in the safety of the vaccines and confirmation of Government commitment to ensuring public health safety, but has attracted the attention of the whole world with foreigners now wanting to be part of the country’s local vaccination drive which targets herd immunity of 60 percent of the entire population.

Government did not anticipate that other countries’ citizens would want to access the jab locally.

Tourism industry players, who have said the choice of Victoria Falls for the vaccination programme is a game-changer, have been inundated by inquiries from clients across the globe who want to know if they can travel to Zimbabwe just for being vaccinated.

The country’s first Covid-19 case was reported in Victoria Falls when a local resident who had just returned from a visit in United Kingdom tested positive on return but recovered from the virus.

Following the Wednesday launch, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu held a meeting with industry players here yesterday where he was told about the inquiries by international clients.

In an interview, Minister Ndlovu said health is one of the low-hanging fruits in tourism and the industry has adopted the motto: “vaccinate for safer tourism.”

“What is quite exciting is that from what happened yesterday, it’s very symbolic that it’s not just that the population in Victoria Falls is getting vaccinated, but we are getting calls from people outside Zimbabwe in the region and internationally, wanting to come to Victoria Falls to get vaccinated.

“So, Victoria Falls is not just a tourist destination because of its falls but it’s also becoming a health destination with people wanting to come to get vaccinated here. I am coming from a meeting with the industry and I am hearing from captains of industry that they are getting calls from people who want to come in for about two days to get vaccinated and go back,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Government procured 1,2 million doses of vaccines from China whose initial consignment was received last Tuesday with the remainder set for delivery early next month. China, India and Russia have also donated vaccines to complement efforts to save lives.

The vaccine is being accessed for free by citizens and Government has also said private organisations wanting to import their own vaccines can do so but the doses should be accessed freely by end users.

Minister Ndlovu said he will engage officials in the Ministry of Health and Child Care with regards to inquiries by international citizens.

“What I know is that the vaccine is availed for citizens for free and we will have to check with the Ministry of Health whether it is also free for non-citizens. We had not anticipated this kind of interest and so the first thing they are acknowledging is that really Zimbabwe has moved way ahead of others in terms of rolling out vaccination, having a clearly spelt out programme. So, we will really have to look at it and we will inquire with the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said the interest from internationals comes in the background of naysayers ruling out Zimbabwe from among countries that could successfully roll out Covid-19 vaccination this early. Some had said the country can only have vaccines in 2023 earliest.

He said the mass vaccination rollout in Victoria Falls was an initiative by the Head of State as he wanted to reach herd immunity in the resort city, in which he is the first citizen after being granted Freedom of City by the council last year.

The tourism industry has resolved to intensify marketing of the destination.

Meanwhile, long winding queues continued yesterday as scores of residents braved the scorching sun waiting to be vaccinated at the respective static sites.

The queue was still long at the Victoria Falls Hospital and health workers had to extend time beyond 5PM, when they were supposed to close for the day. — @ncubeleon.