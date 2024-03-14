Traditional grains defy drought: Government’s El Nino response to contain price hikes

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE Government-initiated drought mitigation measures, which include the removal of value-added tax (VAT) on maize, rice and potato seed, have been hailed with captains of the industry saying the move is expected to contain price hikes.

Due to El Nino weather conditions, most communities are unlikely to harvest anything and in preparation for the season ahead, Cabinet on Tuesday adopted the Food Security Outlook Report to March 2025.

Cabinet said effective from July it will waive VAT on rice, maize, potato seed, cooking oil and genetically modified maize for stock feed whose milling and distribution will be strictly supervised.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Mr Denford Mutashu said the Government measures should be commended as they are going to contain price hikes.

“The retailers and wholesalers would like to welcome the Cabinet announcement by Honourable Minister of Agriculture Dr Anxious Masuka on measures to ensure the availability and affordable pricing of basic food. The removal of VAT on rice is a welcome move,” he said.

“As the next substitute for maize, rice must be affordable to all households. This is in line with regional parity and will ensure our retailers can compete with imports.”

Mr Mutashu said the relaxation on maize and wheat imports will ensure that retailers and wholesalers can sufficiently stock up to mitigate against the expected El Nino-induced drought.

He noted positives on the removal of VAT for potato seed, saying it also increases variety in terms of the family basket.

Mr Mutashu said the re-activation of the Grain Mobilisation Committee is also a welcome development, saying it will play a major role in ensuring effectiveness and transparency.

“Therefore, we would like to thank His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Government for their consultative approach. We are happy that all our recommendations have been taken on board,” he said.

“We hope that the necessary Statutory Instruments on the part of the Government will be fast-tracked to ensure pricing is effected on the shelf as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Mutashu said his organisation will strive to ensure basic commodities are available at an affordable price.

Mr Mutashu urged retailers and millers to ensure that consumers are protected and not short-changed during drought season.

Association for Business Zimbabwe (Abuz) chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyoni said Government measures are expected to reduce the prices of selected commodities while reducing work for industry.

“When the Government reviews VAT it is reducing the price of a product when it reaches consumers. It is cushioning the general public which is good as it will make the goods accessible,” he said.

“As the business sector, we have been collecting VAT on behalf of the Government and this means that it will be less work for our accountants, but also we expect that as the prices of goods decrease, more consumers will be able to buy more products which will be good for business.”

Mr Nyoni said lately businesses have been struggling to grow as consumers’ buying power has been reduced. He said with the proposed plans, they are likely to see the growth of the industry with more consumers being able to purchase products.

Ministry of Health and Child Care deputy director of nutrition services Mr Handrea Njovo said there is a need for consumers to diversify their nutritional composition. He said rice and potatoes provide energy and essential micronutrients like vitamin C and potassium.

“Both rice and potatoes have their place in a balanced diet, but they may not always provide the same feeling of fullness as foods high in fibre or protein. It is, therefore, imperative to diversify your diet,” he said.

While men usually claim not to be satisfied if they do not eat isitshwala/ sadza, Mr Njovo encouraged them to consider incorporating other grains (like quinoa or millet), vegetables and proteins as part of their meals.

Mr Njovo said the perception can also be influenced by cultural beliefs.

“The perception that rice and potatoes do not satisfy some men is influenced by various factors which range from cultural beliefs to personal preferences. Cultural norms play a significant role in shaping food preferences,” he said.

“In our culture, mainly maize meal is considered the staple although in some households rice and potatoes are considered staples and are consumed in large quantities.”

Mr Njovo said during drought, children under the age of five years are at the most risk hence caregivers should ensure that they get a balanced diet.

“Given the drought situation, promote sustainable food options that require less water such as our small grains. In this period of drought, the most vulnerable group are children especially those under five years,” he said. – @nqotshili