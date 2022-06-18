Treat dad to a fun Father’s Day without breaking the bank

Tomorrow is Father’s Day and if you have not chosen an appropriately Dad-themed gift yet, do not fret.

While everyone enjoys opening a pretty parcel, sometimes the best gift you can give the father figure in your life is something money cannot buy. This includes spending time together and creating memories, showing him some real-life love by doing the things he enjoys.

Wondering where to start? Here are some fun activities to try this Father’s Day . . . that won’t break the bank.

Try something new

Get the family involved and host a food pairing night at home. Jump on the internet and discover the dishes that pair best with his favourite drink. Wine, brandy, and rum are all great contenders and, for the dad who prefers a non-alcoholic option, try ginger ale, sweet teas, or lemonade. Then, prepare a spread. Not only is this a great activity to bond over, but seeing everyone’s reactions to the pairings could be priceless.

Take a road trip

Nothing beats bonding in the car to the soundtrack of your best years. First, plan all the stops you intend to visit on your road trip and ask dad if there are places he would like to see too. Once you have your game plan, grab some snacks and hit the road. Travelling is a great way to spend quality time together, make new memories and reminisce over old times. Who knows, some of his past adventures might resurface and help you understand him even better.

Head down memory lane

Show dad that he is the most important person by taking an interest in all the places he used to visit when he was younger. Drive around town and ask him to stop and show you his old hangout spots, his old school, the house he grew up in, and even where he and your mum first met. This is a great way to show him that you really care, and a chance for you to learn something new about him.

Enjoy great entertainment

After a full day of showing dad your love and appreciation, pop some popcorn and settle down in front of the TV for the final event. DStv is loaded with some of the best movies to help you end the day on a high.

Catch Eternals, a Marvel movie about eternal beings who need to protect Earth from the Deviants; Marry Me, an unconventional rom-com featuring Owen Wilson and J-Lo; or Thando, the dramatic tale of a woman who falls for her blesser.

Newly launched ZTN Prime (DStv channel 294) is one channel that will keep you entertained as well as it has diverse programming that will definitely appeal to the family.

So, keep the budget in check this Father’s Day by giving dad the ultimate gift — your time. – DStv/Showbiz Reporter.