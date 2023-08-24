Trey Nyoni joins Liverpool

Brandon Moyo,[email protected]

WILL another Zimbabwean take Liverpool FC to the top of the English and European football like did former goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar?

The eccentric goalkeeper won several English and European cups with The Reds about 40 years ago.

Liverpool today completed the signing of England-born Zimbabwean teenage sensation Trey Nyoni from Leicester City.

Liverpool have been working on the deal for weeks. However, the transfer fee and contract details are yet to be established.

He will don the number eight jersey.

The highly rated 16-year-old Nyoni, who has been with Leicester City for a decade is said to be one of the brightest young talents in the game.

Leicester is reported to have been desperate to keep their prodigy but the Merseyside giants ended up winning the race. Nyoni will join Liverpool’s Under-18 side.

Nyoni has already represented England at Under-16 level and was part of the team that won the Montaigu Tournament.

Despite representing England at junior level, he is still eligible to play for Zimbabwe. – @brandon_malvin