Trio jailed 25 years each for armed robberies

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A Kwekwe magistrate has convicted three notorious armed robbers of eight counts of armed robbery and slapped them with a 25-year jail sentence each.

Marvelous Maxiwen (36), John Nyirenda (34) and Munashe Ruvhevhe (24) reportedly committed all the eight offences in one night in which hey terrorized the Zhombe community where they launched a night of terror targeting gold dealers which they robbed of cash and other valuables.

They were all convicted after a full trial when they appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Samukelisiwe Gumbo facing eight counts of armed robbery, unlawful detention and aggravated unlawful entry.

The three were all convicted after overwhelming evidence and slapped with varying sentences for each crime amounting to a total of 25 years each.

Nyirenda and Maxiwen who are already serving a ten-year sentence each for similar offences, will serve an effective 25-year term while Ruvhevhe will serve a total of 21 years after the magistrate suspended 4 years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Ms Michelle Daraja told the court that all the offences were committed during the night of August 12 2022.

“Around 1:30AM, the accused persons went to Japhet Ndlovu’s house under Chief Ntabeni in Zhombe after they got wind that he was a gold buyer.

“Upon arrival they broke the door using an unknown weapon and proceeded into the bedroom. They assaulted Ndlovu and his wife Sandra Mhandu with machetes, and iron bars all over the body while demanding cash and were given US$300 cash and three mobile phones,” the court heard.

They then bungled Ndlovu into the boot of his vehicle, a Mazda 323 Familiar and drove away.

That same night they also robbed Sandra Moyo of US$60 after breaking into her house.

Later, they also bungled her into the boot of the same vehicle.

“The accused persons then drove the motor vehicle with the two complainants in the boot of the motor vehicle along the Gokwe-Kwekwe road. Upon approaching Joel Business Centre, the vehicle ran out of fuel and they abandoned it leaving the two complainants in the boot,” said Ms Daraja.

The two were only rescued after about four hours.

In another count, that same night , the trio got wind that Lorraine Moyo (27) of Sifumbate Village, Chief Ntabeni Zhombe was married to a gold buyer.

“Upon arrival at her homestead around 1am, they gained entry into the house using unknown weapons. They induced fear in the complainant and ordered her to surrender all her valuables and she handed over a wallet containing US$440,” said Ms Daraja.

On the same night, armed with information that Naume Marufu (43) had money, proceeded to her place of residence.

“Upon arrival, they started breaking the bedroom door using an axe. After gaining entry, they threatened the complainant with death and she surrendered US$100 which they took and left,” the court further heard.