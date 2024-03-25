TROVOCO and Polish Business Community Partner for Solar Borehole Projects in Rural Zimbabwe

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

IN an extraordinary display of international collaboration, TROVOCO, a prominent Zimbabwean charitable organization, has forged a ground-breaking partnership with the Polish business community and the Siewca Foundation.

The alliance aims to empower rural communities in Zimbabwe through a series of transformative solar-powered borehole drilling projects.

TROVOCO, renowned for its commitment to uplifting underserved populations, has joined forces with the Polish business community and the Siewca Foundation to leverage resources, expertise, and networks in pursuit of shared goals.

The first borehole project has been completed at Mucklenuck Primary School in Inyathi, Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe.

This partnership highlights a collective vision to address pressing socio-economic challenges and foster sustainable development in rural Zimbabwe.

Crucially, schools play a central role in this collaborative effort, acting as key stakeholders and contributing to the success and longevity of the projects.

Miss Nkosinomusa Sibanda, the projects manager, emphasized that schools are not merely beneficiaries but active participants in this endeavour. Through the partnership, TROVOCO is committed to serving and improving communities across the country, facilitated by local and international collaborations.

The collaboration with the Siewca Foundation, founded in Poland by Mr Tomasz Błaszak, brings invaluable experience and expertise to the table, ensuring the effective implementation of initiatives aligned with the Government’s vision and Vision 2030.

Specifically, the partnership supports the government’s priority of providing access to clean water sources in both urban and rural areas, a critical component of sustainable development and public health.

Miss Sibanda thanked the Polish community and their efforts to alleviate the plight of the needy. Through the tireless work of Miss Agnieszka Zyzman, who facilitated connections and nurtured strong relationships with the Polish community, TROVOCO has been able to donate school supplies and food to various communities and schools throughout Zimbabwe. Miss Sibanda commended her commitment to implementing sustainable development projects that empower young children.

The project’s scope encompasses multiple areas of community development, including access to clean water, infrastructure development, education, and economic empowerment. By addressing these fundamental needs, the initiative aims to improve the quality of life and foster holistic development in rural Zimbabwean communities.

Mrs Sukoluhle Moyo, the headmistress of Mucklenuck Primary School, expressed gratitude for the donation and the completion of the first solar-powered borehole in their school. She highlighted the additional plans they have in mind, such as fish farming and vegetable cultivation, made possible by the borehole. The availability of clean and safe water will greatly benefit the children and the entire community.

As the project gains momentum, testimonials and success stories from beneficiaries will serve as a testament to its positive outcomes. From improved health to thriving businesses, the impact of this collaborative effort will be felt far and wide, inspiring hope and driving progress even in the most remote corners of Zimbabwe.

In light of the developments, there is a renewed call to action for support and solidarity. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to join hands in supporting this noble cause through donations, volunteering, or raising awareness. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for rural communities in Zimbabwe.

The partnership between TROVOCO, the Polish business community, and the Siewca Foundation exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving positive change. Through shared vision, collective action, and unwavering dedication, this initiative holds the promise of transforming lives and building thriving communities in Zimbabwe and beyond.

