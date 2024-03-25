Warriors plant trees in Malawi to shine spotlight on environmental issues

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

A DAY before their Four Nations Invitational Tournament final against Kenya in Malawi on Tuesday, the Warriors took time to take part in a tree-planting programme under the guidance of the Football Association of Malawi and the FIFA Forward Programme.

In a display of unity and environmental commitment, the Warriors who were represented by coach Norman Mapeza, captain Marshall Munetsi and FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, joined Kenya, Zambia, and hosts Malawi to take advantage of an incredible opportunity to leverage the visibility and interest of the four nations tournament to shine the spotlight on environmental issues and make their contribution to a greener future for Malawi.

“Our participation in this event highlights ZIFA’s commitment to leave tournament communities better than we found them. It was our hope that our involvement inspires the community of Lilongwe to make tree planting, not just ceremonial, but the norm,” said Chitima.

