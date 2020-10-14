Twins yearn for equal future… Pensioner mum earns $1 000

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

WHILE others celebrate motherhood as a priceless experience, Ms Sinikiwe Ncube associates the blessing with the yoke of suffering based on trying to raise twin girls single-handedly.

Without throwing a pity party, Ms Ncube has toiled day and night to secure their future and 21 years later, her efforts have paid off as one has managed to pass A-Level with 13 points.

Through thick and thin coupled with sleepless nights, hunger and sickness she lived to be the epitome of true womanhood sacrificing a lot to feed, clothe and educate Maidei and Makanaka Ncube.

A former National Railways of Zimbabwe clerk, Ms Ncube worked extra hard to make ends meet thereby compromising her physical health which forced her to retire before turning 60.

She has only one reason to live for – her daughters to acquire an education and lead better lives with no poverty, hunger and distress.

Her efforts, however, are on the verge of collapse following the latest development which requires her to pay $4 288 to secure a place for Maidei at the National University of Science and Technology.

With just $1 000 worth of pension to cater for all her needs, Ms Ncube is left with no choice but appeal to the world to make her dream come true.

The frail looking 53-year-old woman, dressed in tattered clothing accompanied her twin daughter Maidei to the Chronicle newsroom yesterday, in search of help.

Having walked 10km from Entumbane suburb, she believes sharing her 21 years of struggles may coax well-wishers to chip in.

Having birthed twins, Ms Ncube had expected that she would buy the same clothes, take them to the same school and even ensure they achieve similar milestones but life would have none of that.

Due to financial constraints the twins went to different secondary schools where they completed their O-Levels.

The pain and tears sowed in hard work and study earned them 10 O-Level subjects each but because of arrears they had to take a break from schooling and watch their only parent struggle before they could be allowed to collect their Zimsec results.

Maidei managed to proceed to A-Level in 2018 leaving her twin behind and further subjecting their mother to the trauma of effectively failing to provide basic education for both of them equally.

Like many girls in Zimbabwe, Maidei faces a myriad of challenges that result in less opportunities across a range of sectors like education, training and employment, compared with boys.

On Sunday Zimbabwe joined the whole world in marking the International Day of the Girl Child under a global theme ‘My voice, our equal future’.

The day is meant to recognise and commit to address the unique challenges girls face like Maidei and her twin.

Narrating her suffering in tears yesterday, Ms Ncube said her only wish was to see her children complete their studies so they access a better life.

“I need help in terms of school fees for my daughter at Nust as she recently got a place to further her studies. We recently walked there from Entumbane suburb where we live to inquire if her application was successful only to be told that names were published in July. Unfortunately, we did not have data to be checking online but I am happy that Nust offered her a place though I cannot even afford to pay the registration fees,” said Ms Ncube.

“We sometimes go for consecutive days without food and I cannot even afford to buy these girls all their basic needs and that’s the best I can offer as we are struggling.”

According to her the father of the twins is alive but has never bothered to contribute towards their upkeep. Ms Ncube says appealing for help was her last resort as she had tried selling sweets and maputi to no avail.

“I won’t be able to forgive myself if my girls fail to further their education. Since I am alive, I would rather beg so they study and secure a brighter future with no financial challenges and tears,” she said.

Ms Ncube added that the girls had always worked hard at school and was confident that with aid, they would pass with flying colours.

“I have often given up on life but my children are hard workers, they go to school sometimes on empty stomachs and pass with flying colours. Their zeal motivates me to keep hoping for a better tomorrow though now I am unable to do menial jobs due to health complications.”

She said the other twin was preparing to write her final A-Level examinations this December and was also in need of school fees.

“My only source of living is my $1 000 which I get as pension from NRZ and that cannot cover school fees for these girls. I still haven’t paid fees for this term for Makanaka and I hope that we find some source of livelihood so that she also completes her A-Level,” she says.

“I sometimes sell sweets so that at least we have something to eat but it is quite unsustainable when I cannot afford to give them a decent meal.”

For Maidei who aspires to be a marketing and public relations executive, securing a place at Nust will be a dream come true.

“I faced many painful moments while growing up and am grateful to our mother who despite poverty has managed to take us to school. Yes, I am in need of food, clothes and even toiletries but for now my only worry is paying that $4 288 at Nust so that I register and of course school fees for four years,” said Maidei.

“My mother has sacrificed a lot to see us through high school and she is too old and unwell hence our plea for help.

Life has been so tough but I wish to have a degree and be able to fend for myself so that our mother can at least retire from all this misery.”

Maidei added that she was positive their life would be better one day and would continue making her mother proud despite everything happening in their lives. The family can be contacted on +263774283309 or +263782096573 and live at 31779 Entumbane [email protected]