Two men attack woman and rob her of R4000

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO suspects attacked a woman while at her homestead, tied her up before fleeing with R4 000.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred in the early hours of the morning on October 31 in Tsholotsho. The police have identified one of the suspects as Qondisani Ndlovu (21) while the identity of the other suspect is unknown.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Qondisani Ndlovu (21) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred in Tsholotsho on 31 October at around 2AM.

“The suspect together with his accomplice, both still at large, attacked the complainant at her homestead. They tied the complainant’s hands and mouth with a headscarf while threatening her with a knife. The suspects searched the house and stole R4 000 cash,” said the police.

