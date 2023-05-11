UK hails Morocco’s King Mohammed VI for promoting stability, peace and development

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has been hailed for promoting stability, peace and development in the North African country.

The United Kingdom praised King Mohammed VI’s leadership for turning Morocco into a stable, peaceful and fast-developing nation.

The recognition came at the end of the 4th session of the strategic dialogue between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Kingdom.

The two countries issued a joint statement, stressing their “shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the economy, security and cultural cooperation”.

The UK also welcomed Morocco’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and its leadership role in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmad signed a Strategic Framework for Cooperation between Morocco and the UK on Climate Action, Clean Energy and Green Growth.

“Another milestone in the UK-Morocco relations as we reaffirmed our common vision for the establishment of a strategic partnership and deepening friendship between our two Kingdoms,” said Lord Ahmad on Twitter.

The two governments also reaffirmed their commitment to work together to address common challenges and promote regional security and prosperity.

In addition, the British government expressed gratitude to Morocco for its continued support in the fight against illegal migration and its commitment to promoting human rights and good governance.

Both sides agreed to continue to work closely together on these crucial issues.

The British government also welcomed the excellent cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with Morocco in the years to come.