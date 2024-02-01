Under The Sun organisers advise patrons to carry sunscreen, sun rays, camp chairs, and carpool

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The highly-anticipated exclusive outdoor event at the Bulawayo Athletics Club (BAC) grounds in Bulawayo is gearing up for an electrifying experience, with organisers offering essential guidance to ensure attendees fully enjoy the event.

Dubbed “Under The Sun,” the gig is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, headlined by South African Amapiano artists Lee McKrazy, Mellow, and Sleazy.

Ndabezinhle Gordon Moyo, one of the organisers, expressed readiness for the second edition and urged the public to take note of key points for a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Firstly, come prepared for the weather. As the event is outdoors, bringing sunscreen is advisable to protect yourself from the sun’s rays. Carrying a camp chair is encouraged for your comfort. In case you don’t have one, worry not, as chairs can be rented for a nominal fee of $1. Ensuring your comfort allows you to fully immerse yourself in the event’s activities and enjoy the day to the fullest.

“To address potential parking issues due to limited availability, we strongly recommend carpooling. Not only is it an environmentally conscious choice, but it also ensures everyone can find a suitable parking spot without hassle. By sharing rides, attendees can enhance the sense of community at the event,” said Moyo.

Moyo emphasised their strict safety policies: “Firearms of any kind are strictly prohibited within the event premises, and we expect all attendees to comply with this policy. We aim to create a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. Furthermore, substance abuse is not encouraged or tolerated at the event.

“We want to uphold a family-friendly atmosphere where all attendees can enjoy themselves responsibly. Considering all these factors, we anticipate an incredible event filled with excitement, entertainment, and unity.” –@mthabisi_mthire